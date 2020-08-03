Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Downgraded to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$1.65 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

