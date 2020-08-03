SunTrust Banks Boosts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $180.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of SMG opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $167.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,137,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,442 shares of company stock worth $33,190,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

