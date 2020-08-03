SunTrust Banks Boosts Davita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $100.00

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.71.

NYSE:DVA opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Davita news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

