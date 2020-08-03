Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE CARR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

