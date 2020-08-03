Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $678,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $62.74 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

