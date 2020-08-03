Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after buying an additional 352,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,207,000 after buying an additional 130,623 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,460,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,844,000 after buying an additional 399,980 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $138.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,893 shares of company stock worth $5,600,594 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

