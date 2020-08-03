Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 877 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $215,989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

NYSE IFF opened at $125.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

