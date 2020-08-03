Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $596,000 Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in AON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,196,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

