Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $113.10 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60.

