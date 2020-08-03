Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $648,000 Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $48,975,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $63.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

