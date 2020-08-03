Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $620,000 Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SYSCO by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 3,252.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,432 shares during the period. Truehand Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SYSCO by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.