Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

AWK opened at $147.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $148.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.