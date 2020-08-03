Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,336 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

