Stifel Nicolaus Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $26.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

UCTT stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 20.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

