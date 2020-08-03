Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) PT Lowered to $23.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 53.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 267,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,644,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.