State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

CARR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

