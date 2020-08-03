State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 416.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

AJG opened at $107.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

