State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 981 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MarketAxess by 270.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $516.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $13,169,663 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

