State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 6,571 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,225 shares of company stock worth $18,769,597. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.