State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,496 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

