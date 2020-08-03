State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,487 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

