State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,316 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

