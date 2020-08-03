State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,725 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,893 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.81.

Fortinet stock opened at $138.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

