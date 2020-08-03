State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 16,263 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent stock opened at $87.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

