State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 121.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 56.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares in the company, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $16,805,104 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $293.82 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

