State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

