State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,506 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,732 shares of company stock worth $3,047,739. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS opened at $142.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

