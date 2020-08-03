State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.13 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Valero Energy stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

