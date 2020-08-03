State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.