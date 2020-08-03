State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mendel Money Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 604.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,746,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,899. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

