State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,112 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $112.48 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

