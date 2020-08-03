State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,512 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,425 shares of company stock worth $6,293,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

