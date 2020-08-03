State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,225 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $346.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.07 and a 200 day moving average of $291.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $358.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

