State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 10,338 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $118.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.05.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $87,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,487,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.