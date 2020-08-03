State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

