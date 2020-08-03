State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 58.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 93,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $145.41 on Monday. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

