State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 6,671 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 45,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

