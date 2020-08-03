State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,954 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 17.6% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.