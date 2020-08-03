State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 104,963 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.61 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

