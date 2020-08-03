Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

