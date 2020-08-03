Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 6,052 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Amine Khechfe sold 8,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $260.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $261.55.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

