Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

STM opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Monday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.61.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

