Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

