Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €53.00 ($59.55) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

Shares of Stabilus stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a 52 week high of €64.55 ($72.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

