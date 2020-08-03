SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.