SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,540. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

