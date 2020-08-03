SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.11.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,540. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
