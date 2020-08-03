Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

SRC stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.