Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

