Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$17.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.33.

Shares of TOY opened at C$24.98 on Thursday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$9.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 0.8917872 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

