Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 22.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,491.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Hecker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $126,880. 16.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

