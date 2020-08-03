Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 81,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 477,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Southern stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

